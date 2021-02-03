Market Overview

EQT Corporation Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Since January 2018 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Globe Newswire  
February 03, 2021 6:13pm   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of EQT Corporation ("EQT" or the "Company") (NYSE:EQT) breached their fiduciary duties to EQT and the Company's shareholders.

The investigation concerns, among other things, whether certain officers and/or directors of EQT made false and/or misleading statements about its acquisition of Rice, a rival gas producer.

If you have held EQT stock continuously since January 2018 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm's investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.


