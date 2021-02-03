Cosmetic Surgery Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 66.96 billion with 3.6% CAGR by 2026

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic surgery market Share is likely to gain traction from the ever-increasing number of patients undergoing procedures, such as chin augmentation, breast reduction, and breast augmentation. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) declared that in 2018, breast reduction (18%) and chin augmentation (20%) were two of the most popular surgical procedures in the U.S. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report. The report further states that the cosmetic surgery market size was USD 50.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Rising Emphasis on Reduced Post-surgical Interventions to Propel Growth

The market consists of several prominent companies that are presently focusing on capitalizing their market share by delivering new instruments and products to the masses. Besides, the demand for unique products with reduced post-surgical interventions and adverse effects is aiding these companies in investing huge sums in research and development activities.

Furthermore, patients and healthcare providers are nowadays looking for state-of-the-art products. Coupled with this, the rising emphasis on removing the harmful effects of implants and other similar cosmetic procedures would contribute to the aesthetic surgery market growth in the near future. However, the emergence of non-licensed facilities worldwide may hamper the market growth.





Expansion of Medical Tourism to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific & Latin America

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, in 2018, North America generated USD 15.43 billion in terms of cosmetic surgery market revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed in the U.S. The International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS) stated that in 2018, approximately 4.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed in this country alone. It is combined with the rising per capita expenditure of the populaces in North America. Asia Pacific and Latin America are set to grow considerably in the forthcoming years fueled by the expansion of medical tourism in both these regions.



High Demand for Dermal Fillers Procedure to Accelerate Non-surgical Procedure Segment

In terms of procedure, the market is divided into non-surgical and surgical procedures. Amongst these, in 2018, the surgical procedures segment was in the leading position in the market. Although the number of surgical procedures is much lower than non-surgical procedures across the globe, expensive nature of the former is one of the main factors responsible for high share of the segment. Eyelid surgery, liposuction, and breast augmentation were the top surgical procedures that were performed the most in 2018.

Key Players Aim to Launch New Products to Upsurge Sales

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous organizations that are striving persistently to gain the maximum share. They are doing so by conducting research and development activities to unveil products with cutting-edge technologies. Below is one of the latest key industry developments:

Industry Development:

April 2018: Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, a privately-held pharmaceutical company, based in Germany, launched its new product named Belotero® Lips to treat perioral lines and enhance lips

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

S.TETIK

Westlake Dermatology

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, P.C.

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic

Other key market players





Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Statistics: Key Procedures, By Key Countries, 2018 Pricing Analysis, Key Procedures, By Key Countries, 2018 Technology Advances, Cosmetic Procedures Recent Developments, Key Mergers/ Acquisitions, New Product Launches, etc.

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure

Surgical Procedures Non-surgical Procedures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider

Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure

Surgical Procedures Non-surgical Procedures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider

Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

U.S. Canada







TOC Continued…!





