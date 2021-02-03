Global Medical Marijuana Market 2021, Size & Share | Market Worth USD 178.95 Billion with 5.7% CAGR by 2026

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Medical Marijuana market size is projected reach USD 26,920.4 million by 2026. Global Medical Marijuana market was USD 6,338.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period set between 2019 to 2026.

Geographically, North America earned the maximum medical marijuana market share with a revenue of USD 5,994.9 million earned in 2018, that is anticipated to reach USD 24,578.3 million by the end of 2026.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-marijuana-market-102609





Medicinal Properties of Cannabis to Propel Growth

The increasing demand for legalization of medical cannabis across various states is a major medical marijuana market growth driver. Besides this, the rising prevalence of diseases such as Parkinson's disease, cancer, neurological disorders, and acute pain diseases is also expected to aid in expansion of the market in the forecast period. On the contrary, increasing application of marijuana beyond the required dose may result in side effects such as hallucinations, dizziness, low blood pressure, and others. This may stand as a major challenge to the market in the long run.

Growth of North America is attributed to the rise in the number of legalization of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes, coupled with the presence of major vendors in the region. Europe ranks second in terms of cannabis cultivation and is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing investments for research activities by many public and private entities in the forthcoming years.



On the contrary, increasing application of marijuana beyond the required dose may result in side effects such as hallucinations, dizziness, low blood pressure, and others. This may stand as a major challenge to the market in the long run.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

September 2019 – The first ever medical marijuana tablets were launched by Curaleaf in Florida and is available across 26 Curaleaf dispensaries across the U.S.

March 2019 – Harvest One Cannabis signed an agreement with Health House for distributing Satipharm CBD Gelpell Capsules for carrying out business across Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-marijuana-market-102609







Increasing Awareness on medicinal Properties of Cannabis to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the Rest of the World

Geographically, North America earned the maximum medical marijuana market share with a revenue of USD 5,994.9 million earned in 2018, that is anticipated to reach USD 24,578.3 million by the end of 2026.

Furthermore, the market in Latin America and the Rest of the World is anticipated to witness lucrative business opportunities in the years to follow. This is owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic ailments, psychiatric disorders, acute pain diseases and the increasing awareness about the medicinal benefits of cannabis.





Quick Buy - Medical Marijuana Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102609





The rapid developmental pace of medical marijuana and its wide expansion has propelled many players to enter into this market and make heavy investments in research and development of the same. Although the most crucial part is its production and cultivation, significant medical marijuana market revenue is derived from the pharmacological organizations.

Aurora Cannabis

CannTrust Holding

MedReleaf Corp

Emerald Health Therapeutics

The Cronos Group, Green Relief Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc

ABcann Medicinals, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals

Aphria Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-marijuana-market-102609





Global Medical Marijuana Market Segmentations:

By Application

• Pain Disorders

• Cancer

• Others

By Type

• Flowers

• Concentrates

• Edibles

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Dispensaries

• Online channel

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-marijuana-market-102609





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orphan Drugs Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapy Area (Oncology, Hematology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Drug Type (Biologics, and Non-Biologics), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Contraceptive Devices Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Male & Female Contraceptive Devices, Technology (Hormonal & Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Cardiovascular Stents Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Coronary Stenting, Peripheral Stenting), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stents (DES), Bioresorbable Stents, Bare Metal Stents & Others), Disease Indication (Venous Disease, Arterial Disease), End User and Regional Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Advanced Wound Care Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Wound Care), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

C-arms Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed, Mobile), By Application (Or-thopedics and Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Others), By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/Medical Marijuana-market-9421



