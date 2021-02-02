Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
February 02, 2021 5:09pm   Comments
Share:

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, an increase of 4.7% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.2675 per share. The dividend is payable on or about February 19, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "This dividend declaration represents the 21st consecutive year that Midland States Bancorp has increased its quarterly cash dividend. The level of increase this year reflects our balanced approach to capital deployment that provides for the return of capital to shareholders while also retaining a sufficient amount of capital to increase our capital ratios to better support continued organic and acquired growth."

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com