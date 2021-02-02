Market Overview

YRC Worldwide to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 02, 2021 2:00pm
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a virtual company presentation on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET, at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference.

The event will be available on the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact:   Tony Carreño
    913-696-6108
    investor@yrcw.com
     
Media Contact:   Mike Kelley
    913-696-6121
    mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide


