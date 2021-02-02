Nextdoor and H&R Block Team Up Again in 2021 to Connect and Uplift Neighborhoods, Small Businesses Across the Country

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when loneliness and social isolation are rising, research shows that knowing just six neighbors reduces the likelihood of feeling lonely and can improve quality of life. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Nextdoor today announced a new for community improvement projects that connect neighbors, involve small businesses, and ultimately uplift local neighborhoods.



First launched in 2020 , the companies partnered to connect and support communities across America while also working with local business owners interested in making a difference. Nextdoor recently conducted a that shows engaging in these types of neighborhood efforts, or performing small acts of kindness for neighbors, reduces the likelihood of feeling lonely and socially isolated.

"We've seen incredible examples of our neighbors and communities coming together in safe ways through the pandemic to build meaningful connections and drive change in their neighborhoods," said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. "I am proud that we're continuing to live our Purpose and find ways to foster more conversations, tackle social isolation, and uplift our communities and our neighborhoods as we strive to make every block better."

With the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic still felt across the U.S., H&R Block and Nextdoor are focusing on a new round of projects that will continue to involve small businesses that make their communities great. The companies will narrow the submissions and bring select winning projects to life in neighborhoods across the country.

During last year's call for nominations, nearly 2,000 neighbors from all 50 states submitted project ideas for how to build connections in their communities. H&R Block completed 10 community projects in 10 cities impacting more than 3.4 million residents while supporting roughly 50 small businesses. In Buffalo's Houghton Park, a community garden project from H&R Block and Nextdoor has spurred additional action from neighbors including a new development group working to reinvigorate the business district and exploring a pollinator garden at the park.

The effort is part of H&R Block's community impact platform Make Every Block Better , which aims to positively impact 500 communities across all 50 states over the next five years.

Learn more and nominate a project before Wednesday, March 31, at hrbnextdoor.com.

