Nurse Call Systems Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 2.79 Billion at 11.5% CAGR by 2026

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nurse call systems market is anticipated to showcase notable growth owing to the reduction in the number of patient to nurse ratio. The global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2018. However, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the global nurse call systems market during the forecast period. The region had acquired a revenue of USD 445.4 million in the year 2018.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February 2019: Ascom launched Telligence Patient Response System in North America. Telligence Patient Response System is based on the Ascom Healthcare platform and enables the elevation of nurse calls for patient-centric care.

February 2015: Rauland-Borg Corporation, now a division of AMETEK.Inc, launched a new software that interfaces nurse call system with the electronic medical record of the patient. This system will facilitate the nurses to track patient medical history and record to deliver appropriate medical care.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nurse-call-systems-market-100274





Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disorders to Aid in the Growth of Hospital Segment

In terms of end user, the global nurse call systems market is grouped into home care settings, assisted living and nursing centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The report mentions that hospitals are expected to generate the highest global nurse call systems market revenue in the forthcoming years.

It would occur as the nurses in hospitals depend upon nurse call systems for workforce management, emergency management, and monitoring of patients' health. Also, hospitals possess high patient pool who are in persistent need for general healthcare. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are leading to hospitalizations. It will contribute to the global nurse call systems market growth in the coming years.

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure in the U.S. to Favor Growth in North America

The global nurse call systems market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these regions, North America is expected to lead the global nurse call systems market during the forecast period.

The region had acquired a revenue of USD 445.4 million in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the rapid penetration and acceptance of nurse call systems by numerous healthcare organizations, namely, nursing centers and hospitals. Moreover, a rise in geriatric population and growing healthcare expenditure in the U.S. are likely to impact the nurse call systems market growth positively in North America.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nurse-call-systems-market-100274





Ascom, a global solutions provider, headquartered in Switzerland, announced the launch of its Telligence in North America in February 2019. Telligence is considered to be the world's first patient response system. It is a scalable and modular patient response system that upgrades nurse call service for unique patient-centric care. With the guidance of Telligence, caregivers can get access to appropriate information throughout the care process as well as at the point of care.

It is developed on the Ascom Healthcare Platform and it aids in collecting information from several sources, such as healthcare applications, patients, applications, and other medical devices. It has the ability to smoothly integrate with the facility's current applications and devices. Doctors and clinicians can get an in-depth view of the patient's health status that is much better than the traditional form of nurse call. It helps the caregivers to get to know about the patient's current health condition and response to their requests accordingly.





Quick Buy - Nurse Call Systems Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100274





Fortune Business Insights has listed some of the prominent market players operating in the global nurse call systems market. They are as follows:

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

AMETEK. Inc.

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Azure Healthcare

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Intercall Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Schrack Seconet Ag.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nurse-call-systems-market-100274





Global Nurse Call Systems Market Segmentations:

By Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

By Product

• Basic Button Based Systems

• Mobile Integrated System

• IP based Systems

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Assisted Living & Nursing Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of World





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/nurse-call-systems-market-100274





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Contraceptive Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oral, Injectable, Patches), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Healthcare Architecture Market Share and Global Trend By Product Facility Type (Hospitals, ASCs, Long Term Care Facilities & Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes & Others), Service Type (New Construction & Refurbishment) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Contraceptives Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Contraceptive Drugs & Contraceptive Devices), Gender (Male & Female), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Arm Type & Wrist Type), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Homecare Settings & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Hemophilia Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/nurse-call-systems-market-9272



