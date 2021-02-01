Churchill Downs Incorporated 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI" or "the Company") announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.



Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 1096578 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A copy of CDI's news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

