Green Tires Market to Reach USD 38.35 Billion by 2027; Increasing Cognizance about Green Tires to Favor Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green tires market size is expected to reach USD 38.35 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The growing awareness about the superior benefits of green tires such as rolling resistance and fuel-efficient will spur opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Green Tires Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Size Type (15 inch, 16 inch, 17 inch, and 18 inch), By Application Type (On-Road and Off-Road), By Sales Channel Type (OEM, and Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 27.24 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report on the green tires market incorporates, important understandings of the market, all-inclusive data about prominent players, distinguished facts and figures, latest developments, key drivers, and restraints along with imperative information about dominant regions. Moreover, the report also provides a brief study on the pandemic impact on the industry.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/green-tires-market-104702





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Green Tires Market are:

MICHELIN (Clermont-Ferrand, France)

Bridgestone Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Ohio, United States)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Milan, Italy)

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. (Taiwan, ROC)

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD. (Tokyo, Japan)





Key Market Driver :

Rising Carbon Emissions to Spur Demand for Green Tires

The rolling resistance plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions in vehicles, which, in turn, will aid the growth of the market. It helps to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thereby consuming less fuel. Rolling resistance raises the energy required for the tires to get in contact with the road surface and deform itself. The increasing knowledge about the benefits of rolling resistance among populations will subsequently stimulate the growth of the market. Rolling resistance accounts for about 10 to 15% of the fuel consumption in passenger cars. The percentage is expected to rise to 30% for heavy vehicles in the near future. The advancements in rolling resistance will further favor the healthy growth of the market.





Thwarting Automotive Industry to Retard Market in Coronavirus

The immense losses encountered by manufacturers due to coronavirus has led to a drastic bearing on the market. Various industries are shifting their investment plans to recover the losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. All these problems have ultimately impacted the automotive and transportation industry on a larger scale. The disrupted import and export trades and shut down of manufacturing activities have resulted in increased prices of raw materials, thus, hampering the production and inhibiting the green tires market growth. Moreover, deterioration in vehicle sales is expected to hinder the market in the forthcoming years. However, the governments in many nations have lifted the lockdown to cope up with enormous losses and consequently stabilize trade activities.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/green-tires-market-104702





Regional Analysis:

Strict Emission Laws to Augment Growth in Europe

The market size in Europe stood at USD 8.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the government regulations to curb carbon emissions. The growing demand for low-emission vehicles and vehicular components will enable the speedy expansion of the market in the region. Green tires are also called energy tires in Europe. The growing focus of European tire manufacturers and suppliers on green tires will bolster healthy growth. Tires are an important aspect in reducing emissions and providing a good fuel economy.

Besides, the prominent tire manufacturers and automotive companies are coming together to develop next-generation eco-friendly tires. For instance, the European Commission is formulating post-2020 carbon dioxide emission standards for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Moreover, the ongoing partnerships and collaborations among major car manufacturers will accelerate the growth of the market. For instance, Michelin and General Motors established a partnership to develop a new wheel prototype designed to replace traditional pneumatic tires and wheels.





Key Industry Development :

March 2020: Goodyear introduced a self-recharging design to expand the life of tires and make them highly adaptable to different weather conditions. The Goodyear ReCharge is the latest concept in the tire that uses a tread that can be supplemented with liquid-filled capsules.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/green-tires-market-104702





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Green Tires Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size Type

15 Inches 16 Inches 17 Inches 18 Inches Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type

On-Road Off-Road Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/green-tires-market-104702





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Run Flat Tire Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Run Flat Tire Type (Self Supporting, Support Ring System), By Application Type (Transportation and Logistics, Military and Defence, Agriculture, Construction, Others), By Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Pneumatic Tire Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Air Pneumatics, Solid Pneumatics), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Tire OEM Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Design (Radial, Bias), By Tire Type (Tubeless, Tube), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2025

Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Application Type (On-Road, Off-Road), By Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Airless Tire Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Radial, Bias), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-green-tires-market-10486



