Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market to Hit USD 5,700.9 million by 2027; Increasing Demand for Higher Efficiency in the Manufacturing Sector to Boost the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market size is projected to reach USD 5,700.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period. Rising utilization of robotic exoskeletons by healthcare facilities around the world is a prominent factor driving this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled " Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Powered and Passive), By Application (Healthcare, Industrial, Defense & Aerospace and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027". In the healthcare industry, wearable robotic exoskeletons are structures designed to aid people suffering from disabilities such as paralysis move their limbs and restore some form of normalcy in their lives. The vast potential of these structures is pushing health facilities worldwide to adopt and utilize them in effective ways. For example, Ekso Bionics' Ekso NR is being used by 300 hospitals across the US. The exoskeleton has been engineered to train the muscles and brains of stroke and spinal cord injury patients and enable them to walk and move again without assistance. In Russia in March 2019, doctors in a Southern Russian hospital used ExoChair, an exoskeleton designed to support the pelvic region and lower limbs, to perform a 12-hour-long urological surgery. The widening adoption of robotic exoskeletons in hospitals is, thus, broadening the horizons of this market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-104664





The unforeseen arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and its unhindered rampage worldwide has triggered an unprecedented recessionary period for the global economy. Businesses are stumbling due to the sharp economic downturn, with several of them lying devastated. We aim to equip businesses with a quantitative and qualitative impact analysis of the current pandemic on different markets, based on our expertise and experience in market intelligence.

According to the report, the value of the global market was at USD 336.0 million in 2019. The report answers the following questions:

What are the principal factors influencing the size, share, and overall growth trajectory of the market?

What are the major challenges facing the market?

How has the market been segmented and how have the segments been analyzed?

Which regions are presenting the most lucrative prospects for the market?

Who are the top market players and what are their predominant strategies?





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-104664





Driving Factor

Development of Wearable Exosuits for Aged Persons to Fuel Market Growth

The wearable robotic exoskeleton market growth is anticipated to gather substantial momentum in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing number of older persons across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 60 years and above is set to touch 2 billion by 2050. Older persons, due to the weakening of muscles and bones, are highly prone to mobility-related disabilities, as per data from the US Census Bureau. As a result, several companies have been investing and developing wearable robotic exoskeletons to reduce the dependency of the geriatric populations on caregivers and external aids. For example, in December 2019, GenElek Technologies, a Delhi-based startup, designed and launched an exo-suit to allow physical movement for old people as well as those afflicted by mobility disorders. Similarly, Harvard University's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering partnered with ReWalk Robotics to develop a lightweight exosuit made from softer, flexible fabrics for aged persons and people with lower limb disabilities. These inventions are speedily enhancing the potential of this market.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Leading Market Position; Asia Pacific to Show Booming Growth

In 2019, the North America market size stood at USD 130.0 million, signifying the region's dominating position in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market share. The region is expected to maintain its commanding hold on the market during the forecast period owing to the emergence of various local players and startups specializing in the development of exosuits with wide applications. The US is set to propel the North America market backed by the rapid advancements in commercial robotics in the country.

Asia Pacific is predicted to register exponential growth on account of increasing usage of wearable robotics across the region's construction and manufacturing sectors. Technological prowess of Japan and South Korea in the field of robotics will further augment the regional market.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-104664





Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion of Operations by Key Players to Energize Market Competition

Key players in this market are turning their focus on expanding their activities beyond their home turf to capture the growing demand for wearable exosuits in other emerging markets. This is leading companies to deepen and broaden their distribution networks in foreign markets and partner with domestic companies to gain traction in these markets.

Industry Developments:

October 2020: CYBERDYNE bagged approval from the Australian Ministry of Health for its flagship Medical HAL, an exoskeleton designed to improve physical movement in people suffering from various movement disorders such as spinal cord injury, stroke, cerebrovascular disorders, etc.

CYBERDYNE bagged approval from the Australian Ministry of Health for its flagship Medical HAL, an exoskeleton designed to improve physical movement in people suffering from various movement disorders such as spinal cord injury, stroke, cerebrovascular disorders, etc. January 2020: BIONIK Laboratories received regulatory clearance from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for the sale of its InMotion® robotic technology. This approval will allow BIONIK to strengthen its foothold in the wearable exoskeleton market of Asia.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market for Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton:

Wearable Robotics Srl (Italy)

Rex Bionics Pty Ltd, (United States)

ExoAtlet (Luxembourg)

ReWalk Robotics (United States)

Ekso Bionics (United States)

Sarcos Corp. (United States)

Lockheed Martin (United States)

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (Canada)

Hocoma (Switzerland)

CYBERDYNE, INC. (Japan)





Quick Buy - Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104664





Major Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTEL Analysis Porter's Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued…!





Speak To Our Analyst - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-104664





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and Large Enterprise), By Industry (Discrete and Process), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filter, Bottle Washer, Filler & Capper, Blow Molder, and Others), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Chlorination, and Others), By Application (Still Water, Sparkling Water, and Flavored Water) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Robotic Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Arc, Spot, MIG/TIG, Laser, Others (Plasma etc.)), By Payload Capacity (Low (6-22 kg), Medium (30-60 kg), High (80-300kg)) By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Mining, Railway & Shipbuilding, Electrical & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Ball Bearings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Self Aligning Ball Bearings, Deep Groove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings & Others), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Mining & Construction, Medical & Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-access-control-market-10428



