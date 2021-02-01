ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Trouble-Free Transitions that Teach

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR120: Trouble-Free Transitions that Teach as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users February 1-28, 2021.

No matter how early childhood professionals structure the day, transitions are an inevitable part of working with young children. There is always somewhere to get to next, another activity to begin, or an activity to clean up. Typical transitions in an early childhood setting include arrival, moving to snacks and lunch, cleanup, rest or naptime, moving to outside the classroom, and departure. Any time the class moves from one activity to another, there is a transition. And with each transition, there is a valuable learning opportunity that can be benefited from.

Brain research tells us that there are things that young children aren't suited (or developmentally ready) to do. Near the top of that list would be being still and being quiet. Yet those are the two requirements traditionally imposed on young children during transitions. Imaginative and developmentally appropriate transitions provide the children practice with following directions. Because they will be engaging and fun – two components that foster intrinsic motivation in children – the directions early childhood professionals offer will be those that the children want to follow. These are important teaching opportunities that create situations where children practice following fun directions as a means of introducing and reinforcing the skill. They will feel more successful and confident, which fosters further practice of the skill in other areas of their lives.

The author of this course, Rae Pica, has been an education consultant, specializing in the development and education of the whole child and children's physical activity, since 1980. Rae is one of the foremost child development experts in education. She is the founder and director of Moving & Learning (now Rae Pica Keynotes & Consulting) and the author of 19 books, including Teachable Transitions, which is the foundation for this course.

This course is designed to help early childhood professionals create realistic expectations for transitions. It will also provide a variety of developmentally appropriate transition activities that can be used in early learning environments. This course presents practical and fun methods for reducing the stress of daily classroom transitions. It explores effective transition strategies that ensure smooth progression through the daily schedule. The course also promotes the use of transitions as valuable learning opportunities that exist throughout the day.

"When teachers have a clear understanding of child development, they can create realistic expectations for children's abilities and behaviors," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Applying this knowledge directly to the planning of transition activities is the first step to addressing the challenges of transitions in the classroom."

CUR120: Trouble-Free Transitions that Teach is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. This course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_CUR120. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments





Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu