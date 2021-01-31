Kyle Madorin Wins 2021 National Agent of the Year Award

RateMyAgent, an agent review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals, has announced Kyle Madorin of The Madorin Group at Keller Williams Advantage III Realty in Orlando, Florida as a winner of its 2021 Agent of the Year Award. Kyle Madorin ranked 63 out of the top 100 agents in the United States.

San Diego, CA, January 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RateMyAgent, an agent review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate, and syndicate client reviews, has announced Kyle Madorin of The Madorin Group at Keller Williams Advantage III Realty in Orlando, Florida as a winner of its 2021 Agent of the Year Award.

In its first ever US Agent of the Year Awards, entry was based on capturing verified reviews tied directly to property transactions for greater transparency and authenticity. The awards represent excellent customer service and celebrate agents who have created remarkable client experiences. This is the first industry-wide, brokerage-agnostic awards program based primarily on client satisfaction and quality review data, instead of transaction and sales volume alone. It’s an important next step in changing the focus to improving the consumer experience and collectively raising the real estate bar together.

Kyle Madorin ranked 63 out of the top 100 agents in the United States in the 2021 Agent of the Year Awards.

“The Agent of the Year Awards acknowledge agents in our industry who go above and beyond for American homeowners. With performance-based reviews as a qualifier, receiving an Agent of the Year Award means to have received the highest satisfaction rating across the country – and this is something our winners should be tremendously proud of achieving,” said Mark Armstrong, RateMyAgent Co-Founder and Executive Director.

“It’s fantastic RateMyAgent appreciates that providing great customer care is paramount to the future of the real estate industry,” said Kyle Madorin, founding partner of The Madorin Group. “Nothing is more crucial to buyers and sellers than choosing an agent who wholeheartedly cares about their needs, making their goals and their happiness the most important outcome of each transaction.”

“We congratulate and celebrate all of the 2021 winners and top ranked agents, and look forward to another exciting year across our industry,” continued Armstrong.

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS’s from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country's largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com.

