SelfStorageInvesting.com Has Announced the Next Live Onsite Self Storage Academy™; The Industry's Premier Educational Event Will be Held on February 20-22, 2021

Indianapolis, IN, January 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Organizer of The Self Storage Academy™ is Scott Meyers, investor, author, and owner of SelfStorageInvesting.com, along with his team of key industry professionals. The three-day event teaches real estate investors and entrepreneurs how to find, evaluate, finance, purchase, develop and manage Self Storage Facilities Nationwide using real world case studies and analysis.

“Since Covid-19 has disrupted live events we have been focused online however, we are ready to go live onsite again! Now in our 15th year, our February event is shaping up to be the best yet due to the heightened interest in Self Storage investing,” says Meyers. “We have revamped our already successful format with a focus on today’s strategies for acquiring, financing, developing and managing Self Storage facilities.”

For additional information and to register for this event, visit www.SelfStorageAcademy.com or dial 866-693-5999.

