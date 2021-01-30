Cal Coast Partners with Trust & Will to Offer Members Easy, Affordable Estate Planning

California Coast Credit Union partners with Trust and Will to offer its members easy and affordable estate planning.

San Diego, CA, January 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union and Trust & Will have announced a partnership to help Cal Coast members with the estate planning process. Cal Coast members can now create a state-specific will or trust while receiving an exclusive 15% discount.

San Diego-based Trust & Will offers affordable and easy estate planning that can be customized and completed online. Through the step-by-step process, and an expert team standing by, the estate planning process can be completed in about 15 minutes. Best yet, members can get started for free and will only need to pay when their documents are ready to sign.

“Partnering with Trust & Will is a great way to help our members be financially secure,” said California Coast President & CEO Todd Lane. “Estate planning has never been easier or more affordable, and this partnership will truly help our members.”

Trust & Will CEO Cody Barbo said, “We’re honored to work with Cal Coast Credit Union. Not only are they in our backyard here in San Diego, but serving friends and family in our community. It’s an honor to provide our best in class estate planning documents as a benefit to their members.”

Cal Coast is the exclusive partner with Trust & Will serving San Diego and Riverside County residents. For more information on this special offer, please visit here.

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.2 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.

