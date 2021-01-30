Los Angeles, CA, January 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- US News and Business Report is set to release their ongoing series of human interest stories such as "The Man Who Made Color.” (For full article: https://usnewsandbusinessreport.com/the-man-who-made-color-article5748930/)

With excerpts such as:

“Today our television and movie pictures are of the upmost quality, but in ten years we will look back and scoff at what we used to think was perfection. Advancements are made every year in this field, progressing ever forward and leaving the grainy, pixelated footage and laughable special effects in the past.

"We would not be where we are today without the pioneers of television. Some big names may come to mind, you have heard of Ted Turner, but when it came to the digitization and colorization of film, it is the man who worked behind the scenes and screens and did the labor without the limelight who we must thank and that is Michael Karr."

And in-depth background into fascinating local personalities. Example from “The Man Who Made Color”:

"After retiring from the Hollywood Guild, Karr got a call and was asked to be the head of the MGM Film Library. He came out of retirement with no hesitation. Karr put together a team and went to the salt mines of the Film Library to retrieve negatives and digitize them from the analog film.

"Some negatives were sitting raw and naked, dissolving on the floor. It took five years to digitize the entire library, making Michael Karr a pioneer in restoring and saving Old Hollywood. It was two weeks after the party marking the completion of this project that Karr got a call from Ted Turner."

Keep an eye out for these and other great articles about homegrown people from across this great nation of ours.

"The Man Who Made Color” (https://usnewsandbusinessreport.com/the-man-who-made-color-article5748930/)

Contact Information:

US News and Business Report

Michael Karr

310-994-3812

Contact via Email

usnewsandbusinessreport.com

Contact for article excerpts.

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830032

Press Release Distributed by PR.com