The Black Women's Health Imperative Welcomes Dr. Angelica Geter as Its Chief Strategy Officer

Dr. Geter will lead the implementation of comprehensive approaches to address health disparities and the impact of racism on Black women's health through a strategic mix of targeted programing, legislation and corporate engagement.

Atlanta, GA, January 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Black Women’s Health Imperative has announced the addition of Dr. Angelica Geter to its executive team as the organization’s Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Geter will lead the implementation of comprehensive approaches to address health disparities and the impact of racism on Black women’s health through a strategic mix of targeted programing, legislation, and corporate engagement.

Dr. Geter joins the BWHI team with an exemplary career in public health, and the distinction of being appointed by Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms as the first-ever Chief Health Officer of the City of Atlanta. In this role, she was instrumental in developing the City’s COVID-19 safety and reopening guidelines and managing partnerships with County and State officials to address health challenges in the Atlanta region. Her professional experience has also included extensive research on HIV/AIDS, sex trafficking prevention, and equity and health disparities in the Southern region.

“I’ve long admired the legacy and the work of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, and I am honored to be part of the team advocating for transformative changes to our nation’s health care system that will better serve Black women,” said Dr. Geter.

The Black Women’s Health Imperative is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research and leadership development. The organization identifies the most pressing health issues that affect the nation’s 22 million Black women and girls and invests in the best of the best strategies, affiliates and organizations that accomplish its goals. A major organizational goal for 2021 is the creation of data-driven antiracism tools and resources for corporate partners and health systems, which is an effort that will be led by Dr. Geter.

“Our antiracism work is a key component of developing long-term solutions to the glaring issue of health equity, which has been elevated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now with new challenges emerging in the distribution of the vaccine,” said Linda Goler Blount, President & CEO of The Black Women’s Health Imperative. “I am thrilled to have Dr. Geter on the team to provide expertise and insight to ensure our success.”

For more information about The Black Women’s Health Imperative, please visit www.bwhi.org.

Contact Information:

Black Women's Health Imperative

Monica Coleman

202-787-5931

Contact via Email

www.bwhi.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/829998

Press Release Distributed by PR.com