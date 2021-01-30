President Electronics USA Introduces the "ADAMS FCC" CB Radio
Naples, FL, January 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces their latest CB radio – the “ADAMS FCC.”
Compact and modern, the new ADAMS FCC CB radio features a large 7 Color LCD display, PA mode, Key Beep, Roger Beep, Talk Back, Noise Blanker Filter, Programmable Emergency Channel, and is Electret or Dynamic Mic compatible. Retail is $69.95 USD.
The President brand is synonymous with advanced technology, quality, and prestige. Consumers who purchase a President antenna together with a President radio, will get a full five year warranty on the purchase of their new radio. The full line of high end antennas feature stainless steel, marine grade construction and comes with an unprecedented 10 year manufacturer’s warranty.
Contact Information:
President Electronics USA
Kavi Sharma
COO/General Manager
Phone: (239) 302-3100
Web: www.president-electronics.us
Email: info@president-electronics.us
Facebook: President Electronics USA
