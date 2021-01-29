Celebrated Writer Sandra Cisneros to Receive MOSTe Lanterns Award on April 22

"The House on Mango Street" author will speak at Los Angeles college-access fundraiser.

Los Angeles, CA, January 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MacArthur Fellow and National Medal of the Arts Winner Sandra Cisneros will be honored at the 21st Annual Lanterns Awards, the primary fundraiser for Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe), a nonprofit with the mission to mentor and empower girls from low-income areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women.

Cisneros’ classic coming-of-age novel, "The House on Mango Street," has sold over six million copies, has been translated into over twenty languages, and is required reading in elementary, high school, and universities across the nation. Cisneros has also fostered the careers of many aspiring and emerging writers through two non-profits she founded: the Macondo Foundation, which celebrates its 26th anniversary in 2021, and the Alfredo Cisneros del Moral Foundation, which ran for fifteen years.

The determined young scholars of MOSTe resemble the narrator of Cisneros’ novel. As young women of color from low-income backgrounds, they must overcome many obstacles to graduate from college, including equity gaps that have widened during COVID-19. Funds raised at the Lanterns Awards will help MOSTe support these resilient young women to stay on track toward their college goals, so they can develop into the resourceful leaders the community needs in the future.

As of 2020, MOSTe has supported hundreds of girls in Los Angeles to go to college, graduate, and pursue successful careers. From middle school to college, MOSTe offers girls a positive community to build confidence and explore interests, and provides caring mentors to guide their growth.

“Sandra’s writing and activism are a deep source of inspiration for our work,” says MOSTe Executive Director Amy Ludwig. “Greatness should not be limited by zip code. We must continue to invest in the education of these promising young women.”

Find more information about MOSTe at: www.moste.org

MOSTe mentors and empowers girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women. Since 2009, 100% of MOSTe scholars graduate high school and 74% have graduated college within 4-6 years, above the national average of 48% for first-generation college students. http://www.moste.org

Media Contact: Amy Ludwig, Executive Director

Phone: (213) 537-9157

Email: amy.ludwig@moste.org

Website: http://www.moste.org

Contact Information:

MOSTe Motivating Our Students Through Experience

Amy Ludwig

213-537-9157

Contact via Email

moste.org

@moste.girls, @mosteorg

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/829966

Press Release Distributed by PR.com