IDMWORKS Earns Back-to-Back SailPoint Americas Partner of the Year Accolades

IDMWORKS is Named Americas SailPoint Partner of the Year for 2020 and Achieves SailPoint Admiral, Top Delivery Partner Designation for the Third Year in a Row

Miami, FL, January 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IDMWORKS, consistently lauded by Gartner and Forrester as a top Identity and Access Management consultancy, retained their position as SailPoint Americas Partner Of The Year for 2020 (an award they also received in 2019 and 2017). In addition to this prestigious award, IDMWORKS demonstrated their commitment to continuous customer success with their designation as a SailPoint Delivery Admiral, Top Delivery Partner for the third consecutive year.

IDMWORKS has spent the past decade as a full-service Identity and Access Management (IAM) Advisory, Implementation and Managed Services firm. As a top deployment and management partner for leading vendors across the IAM spectrum, IDMWORKS is uniquely positioned to know what will work best to solve an organization’s identity and access management and governance requirements, regardless of industry. IDMWORKS consults with clients to create, deliver, manage and run their respective Identity Programs including evaluation of vendor technologies and hosting providers especially as organizations continue down their Digital Transformation journeys.

With over 2,800 successful IAM projects, and hundreds of SailPoint implementations, IDMWORKS has significant depth and breadth of experience implementing SailPoint software and SailPoint integrations with other IAM software vendor solutions that extend the ROI of an organization’s IAM and governance software investments.

"Over the course of our 5-year partnership, SailPoint has been a consistent leader in the identity security market, and unwavering in supporting our ability to work together in a deeply integrated way," said Paul Bedi, IDMWORKS' CEO. "The back-to-back recognition as their top partner in the Americas is a reflection of the depth of our teams’ collaboration and commitment to ensuring our joint customers' Identity security needs are met."

“IDMWORKS is stalwart in their dedication to maintaining an expert-level of knowledge of SailPoint solutions,” remarked Harry Gould, SailPoint Sr. VP Worldwide Partners. “We congratulate them on their two awards and look forward to our continued partnership as we help customers mature their approach to identity security.”

About IDMWORKS

IDMWORKS is the de facto industry standard in IAM assessment, strategy, implementation, and management for all organizations looking to improve their identity programs. Our Gartner-lauded approach has resulted in over 2800 successful identity transformations across 800 client sites supporting everything from establishing a new IAM program to modernizing highly complex integrated enterprise and consumer IAM solutions. IDMWORKS' Managed Services are an effective solution to host and support day-to-day IAM service delivery, saving the overhead and complexity involved in staffing and training an internal IAM team. IDMWORKS' IdentityForge Connectors and Non-Employee Identity Suite auto-provision to the leading IAM, HR & CRM systems and virtually any third-party application.

