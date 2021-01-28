Maistering B.V & Mesterbakeren AS Sign a 5-year Digital Transformation Deal

Mesterbakeren chose Master Collections, a one-of-a-kind business journey orchestration platform, to help the leading Norwegian bakery go fully digital.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Maistering, a global provider of an AI-infused business orchestration platform, today announced a strategic 5-year digital partnership with Mesterbakeren™.

Mesterbakeren™, headquartered in Oslo, Norway is the Norwegian bakery offering the best in bread and bakery products to over 600 stores all over Norway.

As part of this engagement, Maistering, through its artificial intelligence platform, Master Collections, will deliver a complete 3600 business view through enhanced collaboration with Mesterbakeren’s factories, partners and retail stores. The new platform augments leadership and teams with digital grip through AI-infused engines for insight, collaboration, creation, execution and governance.

Master Collections by Maistering is curated to enrich and speed up transformation initiatives. It allows leaders to plot and execute magical business journeys on the fly to improve, transform and innovate. The platform supports a fully virtual organization in a post-COVID world.

“Master Collections is a unique platform that helps enterprises orchestrate Journeys to reinvent themselves and shape value for customers, staff and partners. It will put AI-rich services and deep content at the fingertips of the Mesterbakeren™ team,” said Maistering CEO, John Brahim.

“After a two-month pilot with Maistering, we were convinced that Master Collections is the right platform for our digital transformation in our entire business from bakeries to customers. With Master Collections we radically shortened the introduction of a new product quality process. Our mission to be the leading bakery in Norway, inspiring, simple and best in taste, will be reinforced by going digital with Maistering,” added Tor Søreide Sivertsen, CEO of Mesterbakeren AS.

About Maistering B.V

Maistering is a global provider of an Enterprise SaaS business orchestration platform. An innovator that nurtures the innocence and energy of a millennial start-up with the deep, proven experience of business insights veterans. Headquartered in The Netherlands and supported by the uniquely designed CXO lab in Amsterdam, an AI hotspot, Maistering R&D sites are located in Bangalore (India), Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Valencia (Spain).

For additional information, please visit https://www.maistering.com/

About Mesterbakeren AS

Mesterbakeren™ delivers fresh baked goods to REMA 1000 in Norway. 20 bakeries supply retail stores all over the country with fresh bread, buns and rolls every day. The company targets to offer the best quality to Norwegian consumers, without costing more.

For additional information, please visit https://www.mesterbakeren.no/

Contact:

Maistering B.V

Vinutha Naik

Marketing Director

Vinutha.naik@maistering.com

Mesterbakeren AS

Steinar Bøe

IT Manager

steinar.boe@mesterbakeren.no

Contact Information:

Maistering

Vinutha Naik

+91 9731339000

Contact via Email

www.maistering.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/829879

Press Release Distributed by PR.com