John Caravella: a Decade of Construction Representation

Uniondale, NY, January 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As a dedicated and experienced Construction Law Attorney, the Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C. helps Homeowners, Contractors, and Design Professionals with their legal needs in construction litigation and arbitration.

The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C., practices primarily in Construction Litigation, Supplier Disputes, Construction Contract Claims, Construction Defects, Construction Disputes, Labor Laws, House Lifting Cases, Real Estate Services, Construction Arbitration and Construction Contract Advising. Based on Long Island, their firm has three offices in Uniondale, Melville, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

With a singular focus on construction law and a detailed emphasis on communication with clients, they can expect honesty and trust from every member of our team. This serves as a foundational principle for the firm, acting as a driving force for growth since their establishment in 2008.

John Caravella grew a passion early on for architecture. As a high school student, he was driven to learn and was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. His dedication to education and hard work led to a successful career in the field, giving him invaluable experience and skills that serve as not only a unique differentiator, but also as a scaffolding for success in the construction industry.

The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C. also assists attorneys with clients that have construction concerns on a construction project. If your client is planning for a construction project, one is already underway, or they have a concern on a completed matter, do not have just any real estate or traffic lawyer be in your corner. Construction projects are often complex and so to can be the issues related to a construction dispute.

