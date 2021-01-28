Hostirian Partners with My Team Fitness to Promote Health in Company

Saint Louis, MO, January 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hostirian, a Saint Louis cloud service provider, today announced a partnership with My Team Fitness, a Saint Louis-based, achievable, online workout program.

These extraordinary times have made it difficult for people to leave their homes, make it to gyms, and safely invest in their health. With My Team Fitness, the Hostirian team will now have complete access to an achievable workout program from the comfort of their own home. Hostirian values the importance of health and made the decision to partner with My Team Fitness to inspire their employees to invest in their well-being.

“At Hostirian, most of our employees sit at a desk for at least eight hours, while some sit for up to 12 hours. All this time sitting at a desk can wreak havoc on an individual's body,” Chris Streicher, Director of Hostirian Customer Support, said. “My Team Fitness exercises are so quick and easy to do anywhere. Through this program, our employees will be able to learn techniques and stretches that they can even do from their desk!”

This partnership not only promotes health within Hostirian, but it also promotes the accessibility of an at-home workout program during such unusual times.

“Hostirian has helped My Team Fitness in so many ways. The partnership was a no-brainer,” Emily Montgomery, trainer for My Team Fitness said. “They gave us a space to record our workouts and helped us get started as a company. They have also helped us advertise, write content, and get our website up and running. We had a lot of tools at our disposal. You can tell that Hostirian really supports small business and truly wants each business to succeed.”

This partnership provides obvious benefits for both companies. The My Team Fitness program enables Hostirian employees to focus on their health and make improvements. This, in effect, creates a more efficient work environment for employees and clients. My Team Fitness benefits through having access to Hostirian tools to help them succeed as a small business during such an uncertain climate. The growth and success of My Team Fitness will ultimately spill over to their clients who are working to improve their health. This partnership will promote overall health and excel the growth of two local businesses, which benefit in more ways than one.

About Hostirian

Hostirian is a St. Louis cloud provider, hosting, and services company. Our hosting products range from individual website hosting to dedicated, secured colocation space.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Hostirian's data centers offer redundant connections to the Internet, cold-row containment pods to increase power efficiency and extend the life of your hardware. Our data centers include video surveillance, generators, uninterruptible power supplies, and are inter-connected with dedicated fiber connections. The Hostirian support team is staffed and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. For more information about Hostirian, visit Hostirian.com.

