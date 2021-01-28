The LA-based lingerie retailer has launched a range of seductive, one-size bodysuits and bodystockings that will take you straight from the bedroom to the dancefloor.

Los Angeles, CA, January 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In 2021, we’re either set for even more time spent indoors or, finally, a return to being able to go out and crowd into our favorite clubs – and Musotica’s latest lingerie collection is here to bring the sex appeal to whichever one it turns out to be.

The new collection, launched for spring 2021, includes a selection of bodysuits and bodystockings in an eye-catching array of sheer knits, from classic fishnet to floral, heart, and geometric patterns. Inspired by current fashion trends, key shapes include high necklines, off-shoulder cuts, and strappy details.

Celebrity stylist and Musotica founder Sarah Wallner says, “Each style in this new product range has been chosen especially to bring something different to the mix – so there’s a bodysuit or bodystocking for every aesthetic and every occasion.

“Some people can feel intimidated by these two lingerie styles, but they really shouldn’t! Bodysuits and bodystockings are ultra-versatile, and can be as revealing – or not – as you like since they’re perfect for layering. You can even wear them out to the club or to your pole dance class! Lingerie-as-outerwear has been a growing trend for many years now, and we’ve put together a blog post with specific styling tips and ideas to make bodystockings work for wherever you’re headed.”

Each piece in the new collection is made from flexi-fit stretch fabric and uses ‘one size’ sizing – with a selection of items also available in ‘queen size’ for curvy figures – to take the uncertainty out of online shopping. And for US-based customers, everything ships free.

About Musotica

Online lingerie retailer Musotica.com was founded by Sarah Wallner, a celebrity stylist and designer who was inspired to launch the brand when she couldn’t find the type of sexy, fashion-forward clothing from other retailers that she wanted to dress her clients in for magazine covers and editorials. In January 2021 alone, Musotica’s lingerie has been seen on numerous celebrities and influencers with half a million or more followers, including singer Patricia Yanguela (@patriziayanguela) and actress Dani Thorne (@dani_thorne).

