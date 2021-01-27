Local New York Dry Cleaners Finalist in Global Textile Care Competition

Hallak Cleaners was honored to be a finalist in CINET's Global Best Practices Awards Program 2020 which was recently held in Amsterdam.

New York, NY, January 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This past November, Hallak Cleaners participated as a finalist in CINET’s Global Best Practices Awards Program 2020. Due to the pandemic, the comprehensive program streamed for seven hours on both November 4 and 5.

Over the course of the two-day program, over 1500 textile care professionals were treated to 45 presentations. Each online visual display was created by industry experts from 36 countries. In addition, the audience was able to be observe selection and the announcement of winners in each category. Winners were chosen by an independent and international panel of jurors. Along with sharing the companies’ business models, the showcase presented sources of inspiration from the industry’s best.

Although laundry and textile care is considered an essential service, 2020 proved to be challenging for all. From local cleaners to larger, regional facilities, the trade has suffered alongside many others. Even so, CINET thought it was important to bring like-minded professionals together. This year, there was a focus on sustainability within the textile chain. Therefore, the organization initiated and created the International Sustainability Manifesto (in textile care). In the summer, there was also the formation of a group of international experts to oversee the hygienical processing and working conditions – also known as the Hygiene Advisory Board.

Each attendee was asked to present a 3-minute video explaining the unique characteristics of their operation and core philosophies. John-Claude Hallak shared with the other contestants how seriously he and his brother take the continuation of their parents’ legacy in the business – now entering its 55th year.

The Hallak team was honored to be part of something so important – and celebratory. They were finalists among a group of true experts and enthusiasts. Dry cleaning and fabric care are what the Hallak brothers know (and breathe). John-Claude and Joe Hallak, Jr., oversee the operations of both Hallak Cleaners locations – Manhattan and Bergen County.

Contact Information:

Hallak Cleaners

Donna Serino

212-832-0750

Contact via Email

http://Hallak.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/829380

Press Release Distributed by PR.com