DekaBank Enters Multi-Year Partnership with SkySparc

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has entered into a multi-year master agreement to provide Wallstreet Suite (WSS) services to DekaBank, the centralized asset management service provider for Germany's Sparkassen public savings banks.

Stockholm, Sweden, January 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DekaBank has already relied on SkySparc for the efficient implementation of several strategically important projects and is currently working with the firm’s consultants to upgrade its treasury management system. SkySparc’s role is focused on CSD and interface migration and testing.

SkySparc was responsible for technical and testing services during a project to upgrade Dekabank’s WSS database version and operating system ahead of the bank’s WSS 7.4 upgrade project.

For the WSS 7.4 upgrade project itself, SkySparc performed a number of key tasks, including use of OmniFi, its advanced data and process integration tool, to enable automated testing. The WSS 7.4 upgrade project leveraged and extended automated test packages originating from an earlier project in which SkySparc oversaw testing.

Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “We’re delighted to have entered into this long-term partnership with DekaBank and look forward to supporting the bank’s business goals through our wide range of WSS services and deep expertise.”

