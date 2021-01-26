All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning of KC Earns 2020 Angie's List Super Service Award

Kansas City, MO, January 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2020.

“Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angie’s List Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into safe and comfortable spaces that can handle all the mess of life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.

All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning has been listed on Angie’s List since 2017. This is the 4th year All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angie’s List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie’s List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

About All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning: All Clear DVC was founded by Kansas City native, Dan Millman in 2015. Dan’s passion for his craft along with his quality of work and desire to educate others about dryer vent safety has propelled All Clear DVC into one of the top dryer vent cleaning companies in the Kansas City Metro area. All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning currently has hundreds of 5-star reviews online and is a 4 time Angieslist Super Service Award recipient. Visit www.allcleardvc.com more information about this fledgling company.

Press Release Contact:

Kelly Anderson

Business Manager

816-877-9116

allcleardvc@gmail.com

Contact Information:

All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning

Dan Millman

816-877-9116

Contact via Email

www.allcleardvc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/829584

Press Release Distributed by PR.com