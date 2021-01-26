Market Overview

New Study Shows That Dell EMC PowerEdge Configuration Services Can Save Time for IT Admins Deploying PowerEdge Servers

January 26, 2021 3:00am   Comments
In Principled Technologies hands-on testing, Dell EMC PowerEdge Configuration Services saved 1 hour and 16 minutes of hands-on deployment time for a single server and could save 127 hours for 100 servers.

Durham, NC, January 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When it’s time to update the data center, new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers can add important resources to an organization’s infrastructure. However, deploying new servers can require significant time on an IT team’s schedule. Principled Technologies (PT) found that ordering pre-configured servers from Dell EMC PowerEdge Configuration Services saved time during deployment, which could allow IT administrators to ready servers for production workloads more quickly.

According to the PT report, “Using Dell EMC PowerEdge Configuration Services to order and configure new PowerEdge servers can reduce the burden on your IT admins while also shortening the time to value for the servers. And because PowerEdge Configuration Services retains your order information, you could easily repeat previous orders to ensure resource consistency and scale to meet demand.”

To learn more about PowerEdge Configuration Services and the PT testing, read the report at http://facts.pt/SLkGCbE.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com

