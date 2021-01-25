XTIVIA Partners with Leading PostgreSQL Contributor, EDB

Colorado Springs, CO, January 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA, Inc. announced today its new partnership with EDB, an industry leader in PostgreSQL services and the largest dedicated provider of PostgreSQL Products and Solutions worldwide. As a long-time provider of PostgreSQL database administration services, XTIVIA’s partnership with EDB opens the door to new opportunities in PostgreSQL optimization and supplementary services like training, enterprise strategy and more.

“This new partnership represents our shared commitment to clients using platforms like PostgreSQL,” said Tony Salerno, Vice President of Data Management and Managed Services at XTIVIA. “And we’re excited to be able to offer our clients more opportunities to improve not only their PostgreSQL environment but their bottom line.”

PostgreSQL’s robust array of features and ability to perform high-volume data operations has made it one of the world’s leading open-source database platforms at the enterprise level. Through their partnership, XTIVIA and EDB will capitalize on the versatile deployment options PostgreSQL offers and expand the possible solutions for their clients.

“Our partnership with XTIVIA is part of a focused strategy to recruit partners who truly understand the value of open-source and Postgres,” said Mike Coffield, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at EDB. “XTIVIA’s breadth of knowledge of the EDB product portfolio, coupled with their support and services expertise, will enable a vast expansion of our mutual footprints in North America. We are excited about our prospects for growth in 2021 and are delighted to be working with XTIVIA.”

EDB offers full lifecycle PostgreSQL implementations - from assessment and migration to enterprise architecture and custom services. Overall, this aligns with XTIVIA’s professional PostgreSQL services. XTIVIA has a team of skilled PostgreSQL DBAs with more than five years of PostgreSQL administration and migration experience, and a client-base spanning numerous verticals.

“This partnership positions XTIVIA to streamline the delivery of EDB products, features and subscriptions to our clients enhancing our support capabilities for their current environments as well as helping those desiring to migrate to PostgreSQL,” Salerno said.

About EnterpriseDB

PostgreSQL is increasingly the database of choice for organizations looking to boost innovation and accelerate business. EDB’s enterprise-class software extends PostgreSQL, helping our customers get the most out of it both on-premises and in the cloud. And our 24x7 global support, professional services, and training help our customers control risk, manage costs, and scale efficiently. With 16 offices worldwide, EDB serves over 4,000 customers, including leading financial services, government, media and communications, and information technology organizations. To learn about PostgreSQL for people, teams, and enterprises, visit https://www.EDBpostgres.com

About XTIVIA

XTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As trusted industry thought leaders, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and services that deliver measurable results. If you can imagine the business outcome, XTIVIA can create it with technology. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. https://xtivia.com

