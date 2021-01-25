Honda Federal Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Its Nearly 70,000 Members

Honda Federal Credit Union will integrate iGrad's interactive Enrich financial wellness platform into offering for all credit union members.

San Diego, CA, January 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Honda Federal Credit Union has partnered with San Diego-based financial education company iGrad to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to its nearly 70,000 members.

Honda FCU is a credit union exclusively for Honda Corp. employees and their immediate family members. Based in Torrance, Calif., Honda FCU has 70,000 members and offers financial wellness resources to more than 20 Honda-affiliated companies, including Clark Trucking, American Honda Finance Corp. and Honda Aircraft.

Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education, tools and resources to employees, customers and members.

Honda FCU Branch Resource and Development Coordinator Shawn Lynch said that Enrich is a core component of the credit union’s financial wellness initiatives, which also include in-house financial wellness counseling, webinars and on-site seminars.

“We selected Enrich because of the wide range of valuable content it provides and, more importantly, the flexibility built into the platform that takes our members on a financial wellness journey tailored just for them,” Lynch said.

Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, budgeting, investing, retirement, long-term health care and more.

An April National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) survey illustrated the already devastating impact of the pandemic on personal finances. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said that the pandemic is causing increased financial stress.[1]

Data collected from Enrich shows that as financial understanding increases, stress level drops.

“The Enrich and iGrad platforms can help people of all income levels and in all stages of life,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “Honda Federal Credit Union is demonstrating the importance of financial wellness by offering Enrich to members who can access the platform virtually and receive customized financial education specific to their needs and situation.”

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.

[1] https://www.nefe.org/news/polls/2020/survey-covid-19-crisisi-causing-financial-stress.aspx

