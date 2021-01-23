Down Syndrome Advocate Releases Debut Romantic Comedy Novel

Allison Jones offers a candid look at the life of a novelist who becomes a writing sensation overnight, and all the drama that ensues. "Her Turn: A Bookish Romantic Comedy" examines the life of Addie Snyder, a struggling writer who becomes an overnight sensation. Unprepared for being thrust into the limelight, she wrestles with keeping her private life, including being the guardian to her younger brother who has Down Syndrome, private while attempting to bask in the glory of her success.

Charleston, SC, January 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Allison Jones offers a candid look at the life of a novelist who becomes a writing sensation overnight, and all the drama that ensues.

"Her Turn: A Bookish Romantic Comedy" examines the life of Addie Snyder, a struggling writer who becomes an overnight sensation with her debut novel. Unprepared for being thrust into the limelight, she wrestles with keeping her private life, including being the guardian to her younger brother who has Down syndrome, private while attempting to bask in the glory of being professionally successful. She is aided by an unlikely ally in the form of her emotionless publicist, Jameson Ford, who has his own demons, thanks to a stint as a Navy Seal. Together, they navigate the twist and turns of becoming a worldwide, best-selling author.

Addie’s life is further complicated by the arrival of her long-lost father, who abandoned her and her brother when they were younger. She also has to deal with distant relatives coming out of the woodwork to take advantage of her newfound success. Through it all, Addie maintains her sense of humor while popping chocolate kisses as if they were Xanax and seeking solace in the stories she creates.

Both paperback and eBook editions are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, and other major book retailers. "Her Turn: A Bookish Romantic Comedy" was released on January 21, 2021 and is distributed by Bublish, Inc.

About the author

Allison Jones grew up in Louisville, Kentucky with a big imagination. Her mother would spend hours reading to her from the Little Colonel Series and The Secret Garden, where characters came alive as she listened to the words. Her desire for creative writing was cultivated during a class in college, later submitting various writing samples to an emerging MFA program where she was accepted. After graduating, she spent more than a decade writing for various local and regional publications, along with building her blog, Square Peg, Round Hole.

She has spent the last twenty-five years advocating for her oldest son, Bailey who was born with Down syndrome, ensuring that his life is full of opportunity and acceptance. Her family consists of spouse Brian, Bailey, and youngest son, Bryce. When she isn’t obsessively reading or creating new plot twists, she enjoys being a crazy football fan at the college her youngest son attends and hanging out with her tribe of soul sisters.

Learn more about Allison Jones at www.authorallisonjones.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.

