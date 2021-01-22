Santa Barbara Investment Advisor, Kipley Lytel, Best Financial Advisor in 2021 Expertise Ratings

For the fourth year in a row, Montecito Capital Management's owner, Kipley Lytel CFA, has made the Top 22 Advisor List of Financial Advisors out of a field of 900 financial peer advisors.

Santa Barbara, CA, January 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Santa Barbara headquartered investment advisory firm, owned by Kipley Lytel CFA, is recognized again in as the top 2% of advisors for the Los Angeles region for 2021. Expertise scored Los Angeles Financial Advisors on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best, in which Lytel’s Montecito Capital Management was one of 22 listed as “Best Financial Advisors in Los Angeles 2021.”

The rigorous screening selection process includes: 1) Reputation (A history of delighted customers); 2) Credibility (Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and award); 3) Experience (Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education); 4) Availability (Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored); and 5) Professionalism (Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect).

About Expertise: Identify a broad pool of active professionals within a given business category and geographical area, then use custom tools and resources, to analyze only publicly available data.

Next, verify contact and license information to assure selection candidates are actively doing business and are in good standing in their communities.

Then, apply in-house software to grade each business across the following selection criteria:

Reputation: A history of satisfied customers giving excellent recommendations

Credibility: Established in their industry with licensing, accreditations, and awards

Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education

Engagement: Approachable and responsive to clients and available for new business

Professionalism: Dedicated to providing consistently quality work and impeccable customer service

Finally, hand-pick the best. Research team conducts a manual review to verify that each company on our list is truly one of the best, then write unique and detailed business descriptions for each company.

Kipley J. Lytel CFA Background Information, Santa Barbara, CA:

Montecito Capital Management Group provided specialized client services in financial planning, retirement services, investment and portfolio management and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The founder, Kipley J. Lytel is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds both an MBA and an undergraduate bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Claremont Colleges.

Lytel is honored by the many accolades received, including Forbes Magazine the Top 10 Most Dependable Wealth Managers in Southern California and a coveted “Five Star” advisory ranking by Paladin Registry, reserved for the nation’s elite ranked advisors based on an extensive advisor screening evaluation of credentials, ethics, business practices and quality of services. Moreover, Wealth & Money Management Award was once again bestowed upon Montecito Capital Management for 2019 and 2020 with the Wealth Management Firm of the Year award for Southern California.

Contact Info for Montecito Capital Management:

Email: ContactUs@McapitalMgt.Com

Serving Santa Barbara County, Ventura County & San Luis Obispo County

Montecito Capital Management Group

225 East Carrillo Street, Suite 203

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 965-7955

Serving Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County & Orange County

Montecito Capital Management Group

522 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Suite 207

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(800) 943-2295

Contact Information:

Montecito Capital Management Group

Paul Turner

(800) 943-2295

Contact via Email

http://www.mcapitalmgt.com

