Precision Machine & Manufacturing (PMM) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Eugene, OR, January 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Precision Machine & Manufacturing, Inc. (PMM) has named Don Lindsey to the position of Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Lindsey was most recently Director of Marketing and Operations with Rexius Inc.’s Conveyor Application Systems (CAS) based in Eugene, Oregon. CAS® is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of American made slinger trucks, all-terrain slingers and mobile reload conveyors. During his time with CAS®, Don drove the development and implementation of strategic sales and marketing initiatives, new product introductions and streamlined operations while improving customer satisfaction, reducing component costs and driving sales growth.

Don has been extensively educated in the renowned Sandler Sales and Management system, LEAN Manufacturing Production System and has developed a career-long reputation as a go-to leader who has achieved impressive results throughout his career. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and attended college in Oregon and South Dakota.

“Over the last 5-years, the team at Precision has expanded our manufacturing capabilities dramatically, allowing us to deliver best-in-class solutions for customers with excellent on-time delivery,” said Brad Triebsch, Chairman. “We are excited to have Don on-board to help us engage with a larger audience and lead our next wave of rapid growth.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Don joining our team,” echoed Cody Bjorklund, Precision’s COO. “We’re poised for growth and the PMM team is ready to produce larger orders in greater quantities in 2021 than ever before. We have the right team of experts, a well-tuned manufacturing process and excellent on-time delivery. We are ready to expand our market-share by providing best in class material delivery solutions that drive performance, increases uptime and boost productivity for our customers.”

About Precision Machine and Manufacturing

Precision Machine & Manufacturing (PMM), www.premach.com, produces a line of rotary valves, feeders and screw conveyors that helps industrial clients in the cement, biomass, wood products and pulp & paper industries move bulk materials consistently and reliably. PMM produces solutions that ultimately increases uptime and throughput, while reducing maintenance budgets and power consumption. PMM specializes in rough service applications including abrasive, hot, sticky and corrosive materials, developing a reputation as a trusted go-to resource for machines that can run longer and more reliably where traditional units fall short.

