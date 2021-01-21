Kevin Sarney Joins Charles River CFO to Lead Life Sciences Practice

Wellesley, MA, January 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Charles River CFO, Inc. (CRCFO), a provider of part-time and interim CFO and accounting services, today announced Kevin Sarney has joined the leadership team as the Life Sciences Practice Leader and CFO. With over 20 years of experience in public and private life sciences companies, Kevin will lead the Charles River CFO team providing strategic CFO, accounting, and tax services.

“With the continued growth of the biotech industry in the Boston area, we are excited to have Kevin on our team,” said Ann Vickers, CRCFO chief executive officer. “His deep experience in public biotech companies positions us to assist in IPO readiness, fundraising, SEC reporting, financial controls, audits, and supporting financial operations from drug development through pharmaceutical product launches.”

Kevin’s professional career began in Big 4 public accounting. He has held leadership positions at public biotech companies and private early-stage drug development companies. Kevin has numerous experiences in assisting companies going public at Enumeral, Tesaro, Tetraphase, Karyopharm and Genocea.

Kevin earned a B.S. in business management from the University of Hartford, an MBA from Boston University, and an M.A. in accounting from Suffolk University. Kevin is a CPA in Massachusetts.

“I am very excited to join Charles River CFO at this time of significant opportunity. Helping clients strategize, analyze, and account for financial growth has always been most rewarding for me,” said Kevin. “Joining the CRCFO team allows me to build upon my previous experience and continue to provide the highest quality client service to the companies that rely on Charles River CFO. I look forward to making a substantial contribution to the success of the firm and its clients.”

About Charles River CFO

Charles River CFO provides CFO and accounting services to emerging, middle-market, and publicly-traded companies on a part-time or interim basis. Our flexible contract means you can scale services (up or down) as your business requires allowing you to control overhead. We leverage cloud-based technology creating an efficient, paperless office. Our team approach provides direct access to the full expertise and talent of Charles River CFO. With industry expertise in life sciences in the areas of finance, tax, and HR, you have the financial confidence to focus on growing your business. We are smart, nimble, and flexible. Let's talk. To learn more, visit www.crcfo.com.

Contact Information:

Charles River CFO

Martha Stone-Martin

781.431.0420

Contact via Email

www.crcfo.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/829287

Press Release Distributed by PR.com