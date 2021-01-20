Carisk Partners Appoints Alana Letourneau, MD, MBA to Chief Clinical Strategy Officer

Miami, FL, January 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alana Letourneau, MD, MBA to Chief Clinical Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Letourneau will continue to report to Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO, Carisk. With this latest promotion, Dr. Letourneau will oversee the Carisk Physician team across all lines of business with continued responsibility for the Quality and Clinical Data teams.

“I truly believe that Alana’s analytical mind, inclusive demeanor, organized process and hard work have been a major catalyst in driving us where we are today,” says Berardo. “Under Alana’s leadership I am confident we will continue to demonstrate to the market there is a different way to look at, and manage, the clinical needs of our patients, and the social and emotional support, they and their families need.”

Dr. Letourneau originally joined Carisk as Vice President, Clinical Program Strategy in 2017 and quickly demonstrated extraordinary competencies that led to greater responsibilities and advancement to SVP in 2019. Dr. Letourneau has played an instrumental role in the development of clinical operations and technology systems within Carisk Outcomes. She has also been responsible for key clinical quality initiatives and data analytics projects within Carisk Behavioral Health and Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse, respectively. With this latest promotion, Dr. Letourneau will continue to be responsible for the company’s clinical, operations, data, and quality initiatives and with oversight from Berardo, will continue working directly with sales and marketing.

Dr. Letourneau earned a joint Medical Degree and Master of Business Administration from New York University. Previous to that achievement, she earned a BA from Princeton University, with a major in Psychology, concentration in Neuroscience and minor in Global Health and Health Policy. Dr. Letourneau has been recognized as an NJBiz 40 Under 40 Award recipient and demonstrated experience in clinical operations, neuroscience research, data analytics and health technology.

About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s end-to-end combined solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery, complex catastrophic cases and MBHO services. Carisk’s Pathways 2 Recovery program guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce overall cost of quality care by applying best practices and a patient-centered approach to manage complex challenges for the Group Health, Casualty and Auto markets. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

