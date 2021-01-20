Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Opens New Cannabis Dispensary in Kitchener, Ontario

Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Kitchener dispensary is now open Mondays to Sundays from 10AM to 8PM. During the current COVID restrictions in Ontario, the store is only open for Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery if you order by 6pm.

Ontario, Canada, January 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique, a chain of licensed cannabis stores with locations throughout Ontario, is pleased to announce that its first cannabis retail store is now open at 57 Queen St. South, Kitchener.

Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique is a Canadian-owned and operated cannabis retail company that is committed to proving a unique shopping experience. This is such a great leap for Kitchener cannabis community as the store showcases a large variety of products and cannabis accessories. At Sativa Bliss, customers are provided with a wide range of high-quality cannabis products and accessories at affordable price points. You can browse cannabis products in-store by flower collection: Sativa, Indica, Hybrid; or by consumption method: flowers, CBD, vapes, accessories, edibles, pre-rolls, and concentrates. The store’s menus cover a comprehensive range of brands and cannabis products that cater to the needs of all customer types: whether you are a connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis.

As the company is committed to providing patrons with a unique shopping experience, our knowledgeable staff (who are all marijuana enthusiasts) are trained not only to assist customers with what they need, but also to educate them regarding this fast-growing industry. Sativa Bliss budtenders can talk to you regarding flower or bud, bongs, pipes, vapes, edibles and everything in between. Their budtenders can definitely help you find or recommend the right products for your lifestyle or personal needs.

The opening of the Kitchener location is a milestone for Sativa Bliss as they are set to open five more retail stores in other locations within Ontario in the coming months. The company is keen to deliver on their national retail strategy that are staunchly supported by their employees, franchise partners, shareholders, and customers. They look forward to opening many new locations all across Ontario and Canada in the coming years. Sativa Bliss will be a premium brand in the Canadian cannabis retail landscape.

About Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Kitchener

Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique is a chain of licensed cannabis stores with locations throughout Ontario. They are an independent, Canadian owned & operated Cannabis Retail Company who are passionate about the cannabis industry. They strive to create a culture that fosters acceptance, community, ongoing-education, and sustainability. They are passionate about destigmatizing cannabis, ensuring their team and partnerships reflect the diversity found in the cannabis community, giving back to the neighbourhoods they serve and educating everyone from the canna-curious to the connoisseurs. For more information, please visit www.sativabliss.ca.

