Stamm Media Taps Event and Digital Marketing Veteran, John Boler, to Lead National Sales of Virtual Events and Interactive Technologies

John Boler to serve as Vice President – Business Development for Leading Virtual and Hybrid Event Producer and Interactive Solutions Provider, Stamm Media

Milwaukee, WI, January 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Stamm Media Tech, Inc. (“Stamm Media”) continues its impressive momentum, announcing the hiring of John Boler as a member of the executive team and Vice President – Business Development. Mr. Boler will be responsible for expanding the firm’s corporate relationships, strategic alliances and growing revenue on a national level, focusing on delivering virtual and hybrid event solutions and interactive technologies for brands, associations and agencies.

Established in 2006, Stamm Media built its business creating rich interactive media, supplying an extensive array of audiovisual equipment, and providing a full suite of technical services to strengthen brands and create immersive experiences at large events and conferences, worldwide. However, in response to the pandemic, the firm quickly transitioned its focus to producing high-quality virtual events to fulfill clients’ needs for Marketing and Communications events in safe and virtual settings. Over time, the firm has established itself as a thought leader and trusted expert in the virtual and hybrid events sectors, successfully producing over 125 virtual events since April 2020 for a wide range of clients, national brands and agency partners.

“I am thrilled to welcome John Boler to our executive team and look forward to his creative and results-focused approach to help take us to the next level in building relationships and addressing client objectives,” stated Dave Stamm, President and CEO of Stamm Media. "Marketers and Event Planners trust our team to create impactful virtual, hybrid and interactive solutions that are engaging, efficient and safe for all attendees and John’s leadership experience in this industry will undoubtedly further our momentum."

Mr. Boler brings 20 years of Sales and Marketing leadership experience in brand and agency settings to the organization, including holding roles of CMO at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. / Summerfest, recognized as “The World’s Largest Music Festival,” where he helped grow annual operating revenues from $26 million to over $40 million, led Consumer Marketing and achieved record revenues spearheading Corporate Sales, Sponsorships and capital improvement partnerships, and developed new digital revenue channels, including branded content programs, mobile apps and multi-stage, multi-night global livestream programming, generating over 800,000 online attendees, originating from 57 countries, in a 3-day period. Subsequently, he served as Vice President – Brand Engagement at Aurora Health Care, Inc. where he was responsible for B2C and B2B Strategy, Brand and Product Marketing, Public Relations, Social Media and Creative Services, staff and agencies to strengthen brand performance, launching livestreaming initiatives and telemedicine solutions, including virtual care virtual-visits and e-reservations for Urgent Care clinics. In prior marketing agency leadership roles, Mr. Boler drove revenue and geographic expansion at GMR Marketing, opening a field office in Dallas, TX, leading national Sports and Entertainment marketing initiatives for Nokia Mobile Phones, and established strategic alliances, harnessing new event technologies and digital communications in 10 U.S. markets for Fullhouse Media, Inc. Recently, he led B2C and B2B Marketing at two resorts and a conference center in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“The Stamm Media staff’s expertise, creativity and commitment to ‘client success’ is truly remarkable and inspiring, and I am looking forward to our collaboration and growth as a team,” said John Boler, Vice President – Business Development at Stamm Media. “This has been an extremely challenging time for companies and marketers around the world, as the pandemic has forced us all to re-evaluate how we go to market, engage and interact with customers. To that end, our team has been masterful in helping clients adapt and implement new strategies with safe, engaging virtual alternatives and meeting solutions so they can continue to achieve their operating objectives. It is a new era for all of us, and we are excited about helping our clients innovate and succeed.”

John Boler officially reported to work at Stamm Media’s headquarters in Milwaukee, WI on January 4, 2021.

About Stamm Media: Established in 2006 and headquartered in Milwaukee, WI with additional remote sites throughout the U.S., Stamm Media is a leading national producer of virtual and hybrid events and interactive solutions, and provider of event technology to the tradeshow, corporate meeting, and permanent installation industries. The firm combines strategy, creative development, video production, audiovisual equipment rental and installations, a full suite of technical event production services, I.T. services and rich interactive media creation to strengthen brands and create memorable, engaging and immersive experiences. For more information, see www.stammmedia.com and www.linkedin.com/company/stamm-media.

