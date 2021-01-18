TN1, a Monitoring System Manufacturer Specializing in LCD Embedded Modules and IoT Devices, is Entering Overseas Market

Busan, Korea, South, January 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IoT technology applied on industrial sites, such as smart farms or smart factories, is utilized in various fields for sensor-based monitoring and control of a variety of industrial equipment in the external environment. To serve the vast range of IoT-related industrial equipment, TN1 is working hard to deliver monitoring and control systems by capitalizing on display technology.

The JUFT series of TN1 features an easy-touch environment solution that helps beginners to easily implement GUI through a serial interface and provides trouble-free assimilation with existing systems.

JUFT M-A is being applied to medical devices, beauty devices, and 3D printers in addition to industrial sites of various sizes and is currently used across numerous industries, including smart industrial sites, unmanned check-in systems and prototype testing.

As part of its continuing research and development, TN1 is applying SDC to Aquaphonics. The application scope is broad as it targets all workers and environments that need to see the status of data input value being sensed or the process status of lines. Currently, TN1 is discussing overseas expansion with a cloud-based monitoring and control system.

TN1's performance is expected to grow into a global company and boost Korea’s image abroad.

Contact Information:

TN1 Co., Ltd.

Euncheol Chae

+82-51-791-2406

Contact via Email

www.tn1.co.kr

