Henderson Franklin Welcomes Intellectual Property Expert Edward Livingston and Expands Services to Sarasota

Fort Myers, FL, January 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Registered U.S. Patent Attorney Edward Livingston has joined the firm. He is a Florida Bar Board Certified expert in intellectual property (“IP”) law, one of only five in Lee and Collier Counties. Livingston is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He is often sought-out as outside IP counsel and serves as an expert witness in such cases. With the addition of Livingston, Henderson Franklin is pleased to announce the expansion of its services (by appointment) in downtown Sarasota at 1990 Main Street - Suite 750.

About Livingston

Drawing on 40 years of experience, Livingston assists clients by taking their inventions and business ideas from conception to reality. He enjoys working with inventors to obtain patents ranging from complex nanotechnology and medical devices to jewelry and business methods. He also helps clients in all aspects of intellectual property law, including trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, franchising, and litigation. Throughout his career, he has been lead counsel in cases against corporate giants, including NASCAR.

Livingston received his B.S. degree from the University of Massachusetts in aerospace and mechanical engineering. While serving in the United States Air Force, he received his M.B.A. with top honors from the University of Wyoming. Livingston received his J.D. from the University of Miami. Livingston served as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. In the community, he is a member and Past President and Director of the Naples Pelican Bay Rotary and is a supporter of the Freedom Waters Foundation. Livingston may be reached at 239-344-1361 or at ip@henlaw.com.

About Henderson Franklin

Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on the Livingston or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.

