Swedish Medical Center Bringing World-Class Cardiology Care to Greenwood Village

New location provides access to Cleveland Clinic fellowship-trained cardiologist.

Greenwood Village, CO, January 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This month, Swedish Medical Center will make expert cardiology care even more accessible to those living and working in the Greenwood Village, Denver Tech Center, Cherry Hills Village and Centennial neighborhoods. Beginning at the end of January 2021, Cleveland Clinic trained cardiologist Bridget Beck, MD will begin seeing patients in the Centrum Building, located at 8200 East Belleview Avenue, Suite #295SE.

Bridget Beck, MD, FACC, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained cardiologist who provides care for a full spectrum of heart health needs. She has special interest in women’s cardiac health, valvular heart disease echocardiography and nuclear stress testing. Dr. Beck earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and her medical degree from Loyola University in Chicago. After completing an internal medicine residency at the University of Chicago, she was accepted to the prestigious Cleveland Clinic to complete a fellowship in cardiology.

Dr. Beck is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and adult echocardiography. She serves as medical director of cardiovascular imaging at Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Beck is a member of Denver Heart, a team of heart experts based out of Swedish Medical Center and Rose Medical Center. This team of highly regarded physicians and support staff has additional office locations in Lakewood (333 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite 217); at Swedish Medical Center (701 East Hampden Avenue, Suite 350) and at Rose Medical Center (4545 East 9th Avenue, Suite 670). For more information, or to schedule a telehealth or in-person appointment, please call 303-331-9121 or visit DenverHeart.com.

Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.

With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.

Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com.

