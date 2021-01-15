Sustainable hair care brand Flow is proud to launch the Hope Flows™ Breast Cancer Initiative - an evergreen campaign dedicated to supporting the fight to end to breast cancer through breast cancer research.

New York, NY, January 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sustainable hair care brand Flow is proud to launch the Hope Flows™ Breast Cancer Initiative - an evergreen campaign dedicated to supporting the fight to end to breast cancer through breast cancer research.

While October is usually the time when brands launch a month-long breast cancer partnerships, Flow is implementing a permanent program that recognizes the magnitude of breast cancer and the consistent support needed to put an end to the disease. Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in both developed and developing economies, with 1 in 8 US women being diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Flow will donate $3 from the sale of each bottle sold on its website to organizations around the world in support of breast cancer research, including the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Flow is based in Canada and creates its products 100% sustainably within a LEED Silver Certified production facility - the only one of its kind in North America. Flow formulations are built upon clean chemistry and are sulfate free, paraben free, phthalate free, cruelty free and vegan. Flow’s range of products ($21-$25), deliver concentrated hydration to the hair and scalp through its proprietary, dynamic technology system called H5 Architecture, which is derived from a whopping total of 11 natural plant extracts. The 16 SKUs range is available at us.flowhaircare.com (with free shipping).

For more information on the Hope Flows™ Breast Cancer Initiative, visit us.flowhaircare.com/pages/hope-flows

Contact Information:

Flow Haircare

Kate Williams

917-767-4297

Contact via Email

us.flowhaircare.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/828937

Press Release Distributed by PR.com