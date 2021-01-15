Gulfcoast Coin & Jewelry will be hosting their 5th annual "Valentine's For Veterans Benefit Auction" on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in their Fort Myers Gallery at

14181 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912.

Fort Myers, FL, January 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Proceeds will be donated to the Bonita Bay Veterans Council, a registered 501-C charity organization, serving Lee and Collier county veterans. In previous years, Gulfcoast Coin & Jewelry raised over $40,000.

“The goal of the auction is to raise funds to benefit our local veterans here in Lee and Collier County.” - Mike Joyce, Owner, Gulfcoast Coin & Jewelry

The auction will feature over 1000 different items, including Designer Jewelry, Estate Jewelry, Diamonds, Rolex and high-end Timepieces, Fine Art, Collectables, Rare Coins, Paper Money and much more.

The auction is open to the public and people outside of the area can support the auction via the internet from anywhere in the world leveraging Gulfcoast Coin & Jewelry’s extensive online internet auction services.

Gulfcoast Coin & Jewelry adheres to social distancing and health recommendations for in person participation of the auction. They now have 5 big screen TVs throughout the showroom to accommodate the public.

Preview for the auction will be Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 and Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, and Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 from 10am to the start of the auction.

For more information about this event, please contact Mike Joyce at (800) 465-3909, (239) 939-5636, or email at pressrelease@gulfcoastcoin.com

