AmpleHarvest.org Announces New Board President

AmpleHarvest.org announces the appointment of Wendy Gonzalez, Product Marketing Manager at Google, as President of AmpleHarvest.org Board of Directors.

New York, NY, January 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, AmpleHarvest.org, the nation’s only virtual solution to food waste and hunger, has announced the appointment of Wendy Gonzalez, Product Marketing Manager at Google, as their new Board President.

“When I first learned of AmpleHarvest.org, I was immediately struck by the simplicity and ingenuity of its approach in helping to solve the very big problem of hunger - connect food pantries with the naturally occurring surplus of fresh produce grown by home and community gardeners,” said Wendy Gonzalez. “Years later, I am honored to have the opportunity to help the organization make an even bigger impact on a problem that unfortunately is increasingly relevant in our society.”

“I met Wendy Gonzalez several years ago when AmpleHarvest.org was featured as a Google Ad Grants case study. I came to deeply appreciate her understanding of the innovative approach AmpleHarvest.org uses toward reaching its goals, the challenges we’ve faced in past years, as well as the leadership she’ll provide to help us move forward,” said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org.

About Wendy Gonzalez:

Wendy Gonzalez has over ten years of experience at Google, where she has focused the majority of her work on championing and supporting small businesses. She began her career in the digital advertising space, seeing firsthand the power of digital tools in helping small businesses to grow. She built upon this work by shifting her focus to initiatives that highlight and amplify the economic and community impact of web-enabled small businesses, including creating Google’s annual Economic Impact Report and helping to launch the Grow with Google program. Today she leads the development of go-to-market strategies for Google’s small business campaigns in the United States. She is inspired by organizations like AmpleHarvest.org that leverage technology to create connections and solve problems.

Originally from Florida, Wendy is a graduate of the University of Chicago and has called New York home since 2013. She is on the Board of Directors for the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce and is also a member of Community Board 4, serving on the ACES (Arts, Culture, Education, & Street Life) and BLP (Business Licenses & Permits) committees.

AmpleHarvest.org's 2021 Board of Directors is:

Wendy Gonzalez; Board President; Product Marketing Manager at Google

Brian J Kirkpatrick; Treasurer; Associate Vice President for Accounting and Treasury Management for the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)

Alanna Arenstein, CEO of EJA Ventures

Terry L. McCrary, Founder, McCrary & Company

Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director at AmpleHarvest.org

Beth Rosenstein, Managing Principal for Deloitte Global Consulting Clients & Industries

David Sank, Vice President of Operations at Island Harvest Foodbank

Steve Shah; Vice President of Product for Automation Anywhere

Mike Sutterer, President and CEO of Bonnie Plants, Inc.

Matthew Strabone, Associate at Palladium Equity Partners

About AmpleHarvest.org

AmpleHarvest.org, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization that’s ending hunger and food waste nationwide by networking millions of home/community gardeners to thousands of local food pantries, each eager to receive and then distribute the growers excess harvest. For more information, visit https://www.AmpleHarvest.org/presskit or call AMPLE-6-9880 (267-536-9880).

Connect with AmpleHarvest.org:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmpleHarvest

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ampleharvest/

Gary Oppenheimer

267-536-9880

https://www.AmpleHarvest.org/presskit

Contact Information:

AmpleHarvest.org

Gary Oppenheimer

267-536-9880

Contact via Email

AmpleHarvest.org/presskit

Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/828949

Press Release Distributed by PR.com