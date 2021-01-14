Daejin, a Manufacturer of Polymer Sheets, is Entering Into the US Market

Busan, Korea, South, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Daejin develops materials and parts based on specialized knowledge and application technology of carbon-based materials, including CNT, Graphene and Fullerene, nonorganic materials and polymers, and is making inroads into the US market.

Although it is a relatively new company, established in 2019, Daejin has shown rapid growth with various certifications and supply contracts signed. In partnership with numerous companies, including outstanding chemical, display and electrical companies in Korea, Daejin is wholly devoted to technical development.

With flagship products spanning Special Polymer Sheets, General Polymer Sheets and Recycled Resin, the company also provides functional tray, mold design and module design services.

Special Polymer Sheets, a material with excellent wear resistance and electrical conductivity, is gaining renown not only for its outstanding mechanical strength and dimensional stability, but also for its great price competitiveness. General Polymer Sheets with high impact resistance and bursting strength is used as forming and packaging material. Recycled Resin is being produced and supplied as high quality raw material at reasonable prices.

Daejin produces various indispensable products for the materials industry, with an ever-expanding customer base. Endeavoring to continuously advance into new industries, the company’s in-house research institute develops materials and products of unique properties in direct response to customer requirements.

Furthermore, the company is growing into a global enterprise, having established exports to Nanjing, China in 2020.

Daejin has proven its eco-focused vision by developing material processing technology and recycling circulation systems, with which to secure a sustainable future.

Daejin is on the road to becoming a global company that enhances Korea’s status across the world.

