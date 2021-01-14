Global Excel Achieves SOC 1 & 2 Type I Certification

Global Excel, a leader in Healthcare Risk Management, announces that it is now officially SOC 1 & 2 Type I compliant across the organization. The SOC 1 Type I report provides organizations with assurance that internal and connected external reporting controls are properly designed and in place.

Sherbrooke, Canada, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global Excel Management Inc., a leader in Healthcare Risk Management, today announced that it is now officially SOC 1 & 2 Type I compliant across the organization.

The SOC 2 Type I report examines a consistent set of parameters around third party IT services, including Privacy, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, Availability and Security.

“Healthcare data is highly sensitive and personal by nature and protecting that information for our clients and their members has always been a top priority for Global Excel. Achieving SOC 1 & 2 Type I certification reinforces our continuous commitment to data security and confidentiality. This type of stringent, independent auditing provides detailed assurances about the controls and safeguards that we have in place, as well as ensuring that any third-party vendors or partners meet our security standards,” said Paul Anderson, Director, Information Security & Compliance at Global Excel.

The Global Excel SOC 2 Type I report is available to clients upon request.

About Global Excel Management Inc.

Global Excel is a full-service cost containment, claims management and medical assistance company offering a complete range of services to international, Canadian and U.S. domestic clients.

With over 365 corporate clients located in more than 90 countries around the world, Global Excel manages approximately 360,000 inpatient, outpatient and non-medical cases and files per year and processes over $1.9 billion in claims annually.

