John Caravella's Article on Affirmative Action for Contractors to be Featured in Nassau County Bar Association's "The Nassau Lawyer" Publication

PR.com  
January 14, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Uniondale, NY, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In January 2021, The Nassau Lawyer will publish an article written by Mr. Caravella, regarding protected classes and anti-discrimination laws within New York State. Business Owners and Contractors are encouraged to stay informed of these issues and reform efforts. To obtain a copy of this topic article, please visit The Nassau Bar Association or Long Island Construction Law.

Contact Information:
The Law Offices of John Caravella P.C.
John Caravella
(516) 462-7051
Contact via Email
www.LIConstructionLaw.com

