Justin Kochmer Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty

Hamilton, NJ, January 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RT Specialty has named Justin Kochmer as an account administrator within its Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice. He is responsible for supporting the expert account and policy management services provided to brokers and agents nationwide by the company’s senior executive staff.

“Justin has the initiative to not only grow, but also to thrive in this industry,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, CPCU, President, RT, Hamilton, New Jersey office. “With Justin’s educational background and willingness to learn, he will prove to be a valuable asset in providing outstanding customer service and in his ability to learn our products and markets.”

Kochmer worked within the risk management program of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority prior to joining RT ECP. With a Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management and Insurance, he is a recent graduate from the Fox School of Business at Temple University. Based in RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ office, Kochmer can be reached at 609-528-3897 or Justin.kochmer@rtspecialty.com.

About R-T Specialty, LLC

RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a unit of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (RSG). RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC

For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.

Contact Information:

StarrComm Strategies

William Chelak

732-541-2971

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/828784

Press Release Distributed by PR.com