Dr. Lowell I. Gerber, M.D. is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as a Top 100 Doctor in the Field of Holistic Cardiology

Freeport, ME, January 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Lowell I. Gerber, M.D. is a physician/holistic cardiologist affiliated with Bio-Individual Health Strategies, LLC, Maine (www.bihmd.com) and La Luz Wellness Center, Galeana, Mexico (www.clinicofthelight.com) Dr. Gerber earned his undergraduate degree and Master’s degree in Physiology of Exercise from the University of Illinois. He earned his medical degree at Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine. Then, Dr. Gerber was a Research Fellow in Experimental Pulmonary Pathology also at Loyola. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and his fellowship in Cardiology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Gerber began his training and experience in coronary and peripheral vascular interventions in 1980. In 1986, he served as a visiting professor at the University of Normandy in Rouen, France, and became an expert in interventional, non-surgical treatment of structural heart disease. Dr. Gerber participated with the team who were pioneers in the development of the percutaneous aortic valve (TAVR). Dr. Gerber is a Diplomate in the American Board of Internal Medicine, Subspecialty Board of Cardiovascular Disease, Subspecialty Nuclear Cardiology, and Subspecialty Interventional Cardiology. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. Dr Gerber is a member of ILADS having completed the Lyme Fundamentals Course and lectured on Lyme carditis at the 2018 ILADS conference in Chicago, IL.

An expert in his field, Dr. Gerber has held academic and research faculty appointments and has co-authored multiple cardiology publications and textbook chapters. His practice interests include integrative cardiology, cardiac prevention & rehabilitation, interventional cardiology, and cardiac imaging. Following an extended illness with Lyme and multiple co-infections, he became a “Lyme literate” physician. Currently, he is working on evolving a new practice of holistic cardiology while training in naturopathic medicine at an integrative, inpatient, intensive care facility in Mexico. Dr. Gerber has a personal understanding of complex chronic diseases and as compassionate healer, he aims to restore health not to just “manage disease.” Dr. Gerber uses electroceuticals, photo-bio-modulation, and energy medicine for his patients to restore and retain good energy for optimal healing and longevity. His goal at La Luz Wellness Center in Mexico is to develop a destination for patients with inoperable heart disease such as end-stage cardiomyopathy and severe multivessel coronary disease who are not surgical candidates. He is available for telemedicine consultations.

