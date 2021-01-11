Acclaimed Artist Elizabeth Cameron Lauder Dies

Abernathy & Smyth publicist, Erin McHugh, announces the death of legendary artist Elizabeth Cameron Lauder, December 22, 2020. She was 72 years old.

Phoenix, AZ, January 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Elizabeth suffered a major brain hemorrhage while at home in Arizona that tragically took her life December 22, 2020," says McHugh. "Elizabeth was loved the world over, not only for her artistic brilliance but her tremendous generosity of spirit. An international icon and Canadian national treasure, Elizabeth was famous for her exquisite watercolor masterpieces and sublime oil on semi-precious stone rock paintings. The world has lost a beautiful soul, painting now with colors even she never before imagined."

Raised in the Caledon hills of Ontario, second cousin to iconic film director James Cameron, Elizabeth attended the Ontario College of Arts. Her historical watercolors of Vancouver, B.C.'s famous cherry blossoms earned her local recognition in 1975 and caught the eye of international gallery owners. Elizabeth's work was subsequently exhibited around the world earning the artist multi-international awards and honors. Sales through Sotheby's Fine Art auctions and Sotheby's Contemporary Artists sales in London and New York further increased the value of her contributions to the artistic world. A lifetime achievement for a living artist.

Elizabeth was once quoted as saying, "Learning to paint, as not with other things, the hard work happens over one's whole life. I strive for accuracy in my work by painting entirely on location. My greatest accomplishment is knowing I have brought happiness into the world."

"We reached an agreement last year to publish four volumes of Elizabeth's work. The first volume to be commercially available early February 2021 on Amazon and Barnes and Noble online, titled 'Elizabeth Lauder: Memoirs of a Plein Air Painter,'" says McHugh.

Compiled and edited by Elizabeth's life partner, American songwriter, author, and founder of Abernathy and Smyth, Jesse Boleyn, says, "Her much anticipated coffee table books offer an alluring insight into the mind of a master watercolorist who clearly understood her mediums. Elizabeth was dearly loved and loved all peoples. It is a rare privilege to honor one of the world's premier plein air painters by publishing her life works. Humble, gifted, and gracious to a fault, the world has been blessed and she will be deeply missed. For what greater legacy can one ask?"

