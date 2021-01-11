Seattle, WA, January 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- News nonprofit InvestigateWest (INVW.org) today announced a new yearlong story series for 2021 detailing actionable steps to stop climate change in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. “Getting to Zero: Decarbonizing Cascadia” investigates the political and economic barriers to effective, equitable climate action across the Cascadian region.

“This is the most important story of our lifetimes,” says Robert McClure, InvestigateWest executive editor.

This series is created by the entire InvestigateWest (INVW) team, with Executive Editor Robert McClure and Peter Fairley, INVW’s senior editor for energy and climate, at the editorial helm. The series is also produced in partnership with Grist, Crosscut, The Tyee, South Seattle Emerald, Jefferson Public Radio and The Evergrey.

“Halting climate change is critical for all of us, and so we are telling this story together,” says Allison Augustyn, InvestigateWest Executive Director. “InvestigateWest and our media partners are working closely with communities to provide information valuable to readers.”

Over the course of the year, the series will feature innovative storytelling, including visually-driven stories, animation, and a theater production, among other features, and fulfills InvestigateWest’s mission of local nonprofit journalism focused on environment, government accountability, and public health.

For more information about InvestigateWest or this initiative, please call the Newsroom/Robert McClure at (206) 718-0340 or Allison Augustyn (206) 383-5936 or visit www.INVW.org.

About InvestigateWest

Serving the Pacific Northwest since 2009, InvestigateWest engages Pacific Northwest residents in critical social issues through our investigative and explanatory journalism. We focus on changemaking reporting that covers environment, government and corporate accountability, and public health.

