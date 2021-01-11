Superior Fence & Rail Expands North Carolina Market to Charlotte

An ever-growing Charlotte area housing market and former NASCAR fabricator are the perfect pairing for Superior Fence & Rail's continued North Carolina expansion.

Charlotte, NC, January 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Superior Fence & Rail and new franchisee Ryan Gamble are excited to bring a higher level of product and service to the Charlotte, NC metro market. With a booming housing market in the Charlotte Metro area, there has never been a better time for Superior Fence & Rail to introduce their high-quality fencing and unmatched customer service to a new market. Franchisee Ryan Gamble will lead the fence building operations with a Superior customer service experience for every client and with the proven business model of national fence franchise Superior Fence & Rail.

NASCAR experience provides a foundation of exacting quality.

Superior Fence & Rail of Charlotte’s new owner, Ryan Gamble, spent 15 years as a NASCAR fabricator, and found himself ready to move forward professionally. Ryan was impressed with the fantastic opportunities the Superior franchise system offers and found the company’s fence building to be a great fit for his skillset, saying, “Superior Fence & Rail allows me to take the skills and experience that I have acquired on to something bigger.” In addition to this being an obvious professional transition for Ryan, he admits that it’s not just the corporate support provided by Superior in the beginning of this journey, but the ongoing resources made available by the company that will “also help me continue to grow into the future.” With a name like Superior Fence & Rail, providing the best fences in the market is a priority focus. Ryan’s storied success in meticulous fabrication for NASCAR will carry over to the fences he builds. Corporate owner Zach Peyton adds, “His experience with fabrication will give him an edge in understanding the fence industry.”

A successful business model in North Carolina.

Superior Fence & Rail’s success in North Carolina spurred corporate ownership to seek out a new franchisee in Charlotte. Zach Peyton explained that the company has “proven that our model works there, so Charlotte should be a continuation of our success in Raleigh.” He believes that Superior Fence & Rail’s established presence and continued growth in North Carolina can be attributed to wide acceptance of vinyl and aluminum fences, two of Superior’s most cost-effective offerings. Zach notes, “Our purchasing power will provide owners there with a distinct competitive advantage.”

A home improvement franchise, born of necessity.

Superior Fence & Rail franchise owners are providers of necessary home improvements. Whether that means replacing an old fence or a fence that is in disrepair, or building a new fence for new homeowners, our fences are investments in safety and security of our clients. If you have considered other outdoor franchises, such as pool installation companies, you might find it helpful to understand the benefits of owning a fence franchise instead. Fences are necessary home improvement expenditures. At Superior Fence & Rail, our franchise owners also enjoy the benefits of a recession-resistant home improvement business. Fences will always be in need, no matter the time of year, no matter the economic climate. Superior Fence & Rail is expanding across the United States. If you have ever considered becoming a home improvement service provider, we want to speak with you about your potential as a fence franchise owner.

